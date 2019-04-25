Page Content

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Baylor Scott & White Research Institute

Baylor Scott & White Research Institute (BSWRI) is the dedicated research and development arm of the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas. BSWRI provides the critical infrastructure and operational resources needed to both safely and effectively conduct research across a broad range of specialty areas. This work takes place at bespoke BSWRI research centers, as well as through programs led by research teams at hospitals and clinics throughout the Baylor Scott & White Health system.

By the Numbers

Staffing more than 600 employees, including scientists, laboratory assistants, research nurses, clinical research assistants and research coordinators

Utilizing more than 200,000 square feet of research space

Conducting more than 2,000 active research protocols, spanning more than 60 medical specialties

Serving more than 800,000 people at medical centers across our healthcare system

Publishing more than 500 peer reviewed publications

The Heart of Our Research

Our patients and community members are at the heart of everything we do at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute.

A key aspect of delivering high quality, patient-centered care is ensuring that our research is also truly patient-centered. From discovering new therapies that enhance available treatment options, to studying population health and other trends that improve quality of care, we are committed to bringing innovation to the forefront of healthcare by making research studies and trials more accessible to the diverse communities our system serves.

Frequently published in major scientific journals and reported at medical and scientific meetings, our research has resulted in more than 500 issued and pending patents spanning immunotherapy, genomics, biomarkers, metabolomics, metabolic, cardiovascular disease and medical devices. BSWRI also holds robust cardiovascular, oncology and transplant research portfolios, in addition to overseeing studies across nearly 50 other specialty areas.

Learn more about clinical research by following the Baylor Scott & White Health blog, Scrubbing In, and our newsroom.

How You Can Participate

We offer patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials across a wide range of medical specialties. By taking part in a clinical trial, you can play a more active role in your own healthcare and help others by contributing to medical research. Baylor Scott & White Research Institute undertakes clinical trials in both North Texas and Central Texas.

To see if you qualify for enrollment in one of our clinical trials, call 1.844.BSWDOCS (279.3627) or search online.